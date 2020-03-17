Play

Hargreaves is re-signing with Houston on a one-year contract, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans cut Hargreaves in February to avoid his fifth-year option salary, hoping to bring him back at a lower price. The 2016 first-round pick was waived by Tampa Bay in November and claimed by Houston shortly thereafter, eventually making two starts in an injury-riddled secondary. Hargreaves will turn 25 this summer and should at least have a shot to compete for a starting job.

