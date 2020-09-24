Fuller wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Fuller spent time with the training staff during Sunday's 33-16 loss to Baltimore, ultimately finishing the game without any targets on 63 percent snap share. He caught eight passes while playing 80 percent of snaps against the Chiefs in Week 1, so it's hard to imagine the reduced role Week 2 wasn't at least partially related to an injury. Whatever the case, Fuller is healthy enough to avoid the Week 3 injury report as the Texans prepare for another tricky matchup, this time traveling to Pittsburgh.