Fuller, who is bouncing back from a finger injury, is being monitored by multiple NFL teams, according to Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com.

With NFL training camps underway, Fuller is one of the more high profile wideout options that remains unsigned. At this stage, Wilson suggests that the 28-year-old, who was limited to just two appearances with the Dolphins last season, seems to be trending toward catching on with a team later in the preseason. If Fuller proves that he's past his most recent injury issue, he could be a nice addition for a WR-needy team, but for now his fantasy value remains speculative.