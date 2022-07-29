With training camp underway, Fuller (finger) remains unsigned, Ben Axelrod of wkyc.com reports.

Fuller is bouncing back from a finger injury, which may be a factor in why he has yet to catch on with another team. In any case, Axelrod indicates that the Browns -- who he suggests have been linked to the wideout since trading for his former quarterback, Deshaun Watson -- could potentially look into adding WR depth, with David Bell currently dealing with a foot injury and Anthony Schwartz day-to-day with a knee issue.

More News