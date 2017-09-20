Texans' Will Fuller: Not yet ready for games

Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Wednesday that Fuller (shoulder) isn't ready to play in games, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fuller's return to practice Monday may have created hope for an imminent return, but O'Brien shut down that notion in short order. The speedy wideout does at least seem to be a bit ahead of his initial timetable, which was estimated at 2-to-3 months when he suffered a broken collarbone Aug. 2. Fuller likely is targeting Week 4 or 5 for a return to action.