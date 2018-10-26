Texans' Will Fuller: Ruled out with knee injury

Fuller injured his knee in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Dolphins and will not return.

Fuller was underthrown by quarterback Deshaun Watson on a deep ball in the fourth quarter and came down clutching his knee. He was eventually able to walk off the field, so there will be hope that the electrifying wide receiver did not suffer anything serious. Fuller had a big game before exiting, hauling in five of his six targets for 124 yards and a touchdown, including a 73-yard deep shot in the third quarter. With Thursday's game well out of hand, the Texans could be holding the Notre Dame product out just to be cautious with him, but more information will be available postgame. Sammie Coates and Vyncint Smith should see an increased role if Fuller is out long-term.