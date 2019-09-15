Texans' Will Fuller: Ties Nuk for team high in receiving
Fuller caught four of seven targets for 40 yards during Sunday's 13-12 win against the Jaguars.
In the early going of 2019 Fuller has seen his per-game receiving output dip down to 54.5 from a mark of 71.2 last year, but what is of greater concern is the lack of touchdown production. The Notre Dame product owned a career TD rate of 12.1 entering this season, and during 2018 amassed an impressive four receiving scores in less than half a season. Surely it's too early to sound the alarm, especially with an upcoming matchup against a Chargers defense that's contained opponents to 217.5 passing yards per game this year, but has surrendered four receiving touchdowns to three different players.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...