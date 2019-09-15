Texans' Will Fuller: Ties Nuk for team high in receiving

Fuller caught four of seven targets for 40 yards during Sunday's 13-12 win against the Jaguars.

In the early going of 2019 Fuller has seen his per-game receiving output dip down to 54.5 from a mark of 71.2 last year, but what is of greater concern is the lack of touchdown production. The Notre Dame product owned a career TD rate of 12.1 entering this season, and during 2018 amassed an impressive four receiving scores in less than half a season. Surely it's too early to sound the alarm, especially with an upcoming matchup against a Chargers defense that's contained opponents to 217.5 passing yards per game this year, but has surrendered four receiving touchdowns to three different players.