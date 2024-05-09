The Packers waived Pitts (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pitts signed a reserve/futures contract with Green Bay in January. The 24-year-old was then waived with an injury designation Monday, and he reverted to the Packers' injured reserve after going unclaimed on waivers. While the nature of his injury is still unclear, Pitts will now be eligible to join up with a different team this offseason. He has yet to make his NFL debut.