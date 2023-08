Pitts has been signed to the Patriots' practice squad.

Pitts was claimed off waivers by the Pats towards the start of training camp, but he was ultimately unable to earn a spot on their 53-man roster. On the bright side, he will be able to continue practicing with the team and attempting to make an impression in the process. The undrafted free agent recorded 631 yards and 10 touchdowns on 57 receptions during his final collegiate season at Delaware in 2022.