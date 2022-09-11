site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: titans-a-j-moore-will-not-return | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Titans' A.J. Moore: Will not return
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Moore (ankle) will not return Sunday against the Giants, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Moore's inability to return from injury will leave the Titans short on depth in their secondary for the rest of the game. Josh Kalu will likely see extra opportunity in Moore's absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 8 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read