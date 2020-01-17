Titans' Adam Humphries: Listed as questionable
Humphries (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Humphries logged a full slated of limited practices this week, signalling that he has a chance to return to action this weekend for the first time since Dec. 1. Prior to suffering his ankle injury in Week 13, Humphries hauled in 37 of his 47 targets for 374 yards and two TDs. If he does suit up Sunday, it remains to be seen how heavily he'd be utilized, but the 26-year-old would, at a minimum, give the Titans another receiving option out of the slot, while costing Tajae Sharpe some snaps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's addition to the Cowboys, even if he's not the one doing...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Updated Dynasty Top 150
Heath Cummings releases his updated overall Dynasty rankings with Christian McCaffrey firmly...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC South.
-
Dynasty TE rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's plenty of potential at tight end, but not everyone will fulfill...