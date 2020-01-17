Humphries (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Humphries logged a full slated of limited practices this week, signalling that he has a chance to return to action this weekend for the first time since Dec. 1. Prior to suffering his ankle injury in Week 13, Humphries hauled in 37 of his 47 targets for 374 yards and two TDs. If he does suit up Sunday, it remains to be seen how heavily he'd be utilized, but the 26-year-old would, at a minimum, give the Titans another receiving option out of the slot, while costing Tajae Sharpe some snaps.