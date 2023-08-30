The Texans released Humphries on Tuesday.
Humphries signed with Houston on Aug. 13 after failing to latch on with an NFL squad last season. The veteran logged two catches on three targets for 18 yards in his lone preseason contest with the Texans. Humphries has plenty of NFL experience and could end up on Houston's practice squad as valuable pass catching depth.
