Dillard (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Dillard entered concussion protocol Monday and didn't practice both Tuesday and Wednesday, so it's no surprise that the 2019 first-round pick won't suit up this Sunday. Dillon Radunz is expected to step in at left tackle in Dillard's stead this weekend.