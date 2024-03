The Titans released Dillard on Friday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Dillard agreed to a three-year, $29 million contract with the Titans last offseason, but the team has now decided to move on from the 28-year-old offensive lineman. The 2019 first-round pick has appeared in 59 games throughout his five-year NFL career, starting in 19 of those outings.