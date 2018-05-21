Titans' Antwaun Woods: Sent to injured reserve
Woods (undisclosed) cleared waivers and has reverted to injured reserve, according to the league's official transaction log.
Woods was waived with an injury designation Thursday, but it isn't clear what he's dealing with. He's stuck on IR all season unless he and the Titans reach an injury settlement.
