Titans' Ben Jones: Ruled out for Week 12
RotoWire Staff
Jones (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Jones is in line to miss his second consecutive matchup due to a concussion. In his absence, Aaron Brewer will likely draw another start at center for Tennessee.
