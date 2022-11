Jones (concussion) was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Packers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Jones came away with a concussion during Sunday's win over the Broncos, and he was unable to clear protocols following the Titans' short turnaround ahead of Thursday Night Football. The starting center's next opportunity to play will come against the Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 27. With Jones sidelined, Corey Levin should step into a starting role versus Green Bay.