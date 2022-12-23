The Titans placed Jones (concussion) on injured reserve Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Jones suffered his second concussion of the season during Sunday's loss to the Chargers, and he had already been ruled out for Saturday's game versus Houston, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. With the center now sidelined until at least the division round of the playoffs, Aaron Brewer (toe) or Corey Levin should be next in line to start for the final three games of the regular season.