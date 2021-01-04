Batson did not command a target in Week 17 against the Texans. For the season, Batson recorded 12 receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Batson often filled the third receiver role for the Titans, particularly in the absence of Adam Humphries (concussion). That didn't translate to big statistical production, as A.J. Brown and Corey Davis commanded an overwhelming majority of the targets in the offense. However, Batson saw logged 283 offensive snaps -- over 100 more than his rookie season -- despite playing in only 12 games. He will remain under contract with the Titans in 2021, but will first look to make an impact in their wild-card matchup with the Ravens.