Batson was cut by the Falcons on Tuesday, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reports.

Batson signed with the Falcons in June after undergoing season-ending knee surgery in October, but he failed to make their final roster. The wide receiver caught five passes for 28 yards while returning two punts and a kickoff for a combined 29 yards. Batson will likely return to the Falcons' practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers.