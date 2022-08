Batson (knee) was active at training camp and competing for return duties Tuesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Batson suffered a season-ending ACL tear last October while with the Titans. Despite the injury, Batson signed with the Falcons in June and appears to be fully recovered. The 26-year-old recorded 301 return yards over his last 16 games in Tennessee.