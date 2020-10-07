Jackson (hamstring) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The Titans didn't practice Wednesday due to COVID-19 concerns, but once team activities resume, expect Jackson to participate without limitations. The rookie seventh-rounder played at least 50 percent of snaps in Weeks 1 and 2 before sitting out Week 3 due to a hamstring injury. His gameday role likely will depend on whether Adoree' Jackson (knee) returns from IR.