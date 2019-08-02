Williams signed a contract with the Titans on Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Williams spent the 2018 season on injured reserve with the Giants and will now work to carve out a depth role in Tennessee. Since going undrafted in 2015, Williams has recorded two tackles in two games.

