The Titans signed Orr to the active roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Orr was flexed in as a practice squad elevation Week 5 against the Bills, and now he'll have more security after officially signing with the 53-man roster. He'll add depth at cornerback since Adoree' Jackson (knee) is still on IR and Tye Smith (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals.