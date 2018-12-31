Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Exits with possible ankle injury
Sharpe was removed from Sunday's game against the Colts with an apparent injury to his left leg/ankle, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Sharpe may have aggravated the same ankle injury that's been bothering him for the past two months. He had one target and no receptions at the time of his exit midway through the second quarter. Darius Jennings and Cameron Batson are both candidates for more work if Sharpe doesn't return.
