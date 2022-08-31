Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Sharpe is dealing with a rib injury that will sideline him for the entire 2022 campaign, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Sharpe missed the final two exhibition games after leading the team with 44 yards during the preseason opener. His injury wasn't disclosed immediately and was continually labeled as day-to-day. However, after initially making the 53-man roster, he was placed on injured reserve early Wednesday, which -- barring an injury settlement, will end his 2022 campaign. Eberflus has since informed the media that Sharpe has been dealing with a rib injury, but it's unclear why it took so long for Chicago to put him on IR.