Titans' Tim Semisch: Inks reserve deal with Tennessee
Semisch signed a reserve/future contract with the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
The Northern Illinois product has yet to make his NFL debut since going undrafted in 2014. He'll join the Titans for their offseason program, but the tight end may need to stand out in those workouts in order to stick around through training camp.
