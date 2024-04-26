The Titans selected Sweat in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 38th overall.

Sweat was generally expected to go later than this, especially after a DWI arrest earlier in April, but the Texas defensive tackle is probably talented enough to justify the selection. At 6-foot-5, 366 pounds, Sweat is the type of enormous prospect that only shows up every five years or so, and at that size, he will always be more of a gap-holding presence than one that splits them for tackles in the backfield. With that said, Sweat seems unusually nimble and flexible for such a gigantic lineman, and he should be the kind of player who shows up on tape even if he's not the defender specifically making the tackle.