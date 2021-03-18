site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Ty Sambrailo: Re-ups in Tennessee
The Titans have re-signed Sambrailo (undisclosed), Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Sambrailo had five starts for the Titans in 2020 before suffering an undisclosed season-ending injury late November. He'll remain in town and hold down the fort at backup tackle.
