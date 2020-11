Sambrailo was placed on reserve/injured list Tuesday after suffering an undisclosed injury in Sunday's win over the Ravens, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

The severity of the injury remains unknown but now the veteran tackle will have to spend at least three weeks on the sidelines before he can return to action. This season, he trails only Dennis Kelly in snaps for tackles for the Titans. In his absence, look for Isaiah Wilson and David Quessenberry to see increased reps.