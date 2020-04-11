Johnson has officially retired from the NFL after declining to play under a minimum salary, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Johnson ends his career with 186 total tackles, 25.5 sacks and 87 hits on the quarterback. Though not necessarily a threat on the field, Johnson was an underrated run stuffer who was able to cause havoc in the backfield. The defensive tackle played one game with Seattle before being cut in 2018, not playing in the 2019 season.