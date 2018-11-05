Johnson had five total tackles, 2.5 sacks and four QB hits in Sunday's win at Detroit.

Johnson hadn't recorded a sack before Sunday, but it looks like Minnesota's pass rush is finally clicking with Everson Griffen (1.5 sacks) back to his prior form in his second game back from taking time off for mental health issues. Johnson played 31 of the defense's 71 snaps as he's among a rotation at defensive tackle.