Vikings' Tom Johnson: Wears questionable tag
Johnson (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice and is questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.
Johnson, who re-signed with the Vikings after the Seahawks released him before Week 2, worked in a reserve role in Week 3 against the Bills and recorded two tackles. With the same usage expected against the Rams on Thursday, Johnson shouldn't be considered in IDP settings.
