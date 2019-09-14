Smith was waived by the Chiefs on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Chiefs are running thin at wide receiver depth due to injuries, and Smith was the odd man out in favor of adding depth at the position. The 23-year-old suited up for 14 games during his rookie season in Kansas City last year. Assuming he clears waivers, he figures to be a candidate to land on their practice squad.

