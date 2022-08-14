Smith returned one punt for 15 yards, one kickoff for 25 yards, and one interception for 12 yards in Saturday's 17-13 preseason win over New Orleans.

Smith's first-quarter pick set up the Texans' first score, and his punt return gave the offense good field position to attempt a field goal at the end of the half. His primary role is as a returner, and Smith will provide depth at cornerback, something head coach Lovie Smith reinforced following the game. "The more things you do, the better your chances," Smith said. And Tremon is our returner. We know what he can do in that role. But when you say the more things you can do - to be able to do that and also play good ball at the cornerback position in a backup role is big for us." Smith also had one tackle on defense and another on special teams.