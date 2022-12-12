Smith had three tackles and two interceptions in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Cowboys in Week 14.

More noted for his value as a kickoff returner, Smith's work on defense made a big impact on what could have been a rare Houston win. His first pick set up a 28-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, and the second one put the team in business at the Dallas four-yard line late in the fourth. That could have sealed the deal for Houston, but the offense was unable to convert the opportunity into points, and Dallas went on to score the game-winning touchdown. The two interceptions were the first of Smith's career.