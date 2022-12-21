Smith recorded 11 tackles (seven solo), one pass defended and a forced fumble in Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss against Kansas City.
Smith stepped up in place of starting cornerback Steven Nelson, who was inactive Sunday after suffering a foot/knee injury during Week 16's loss to Dallas. This led the backup cornerback to play every defensive for the first time this season, and he was one of four Texans defenders to notch double-digit tackles against Kansas City. Smith exclusively played on special teams over the first 12 games of the season, and it's likely he'll revert back to this role after Nelson returned to practice in full Tuesday.