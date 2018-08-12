Darling was waived by the Saints on Sunday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Darling signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Miami. He operated as a depth lineman for the team and faced a steep road to a roster spot. If he clears waivers he'll be a free agent and look to secure a role as a depth lineman and special teams player, or as a practice squad player.