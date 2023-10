The Cardinals reverted Nsekhe (biceps) to the practice squad and placed him on the practice squad injured list Tuesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Nsekhe was elevated for Sunday's game against the Seahawks and ended up filling in for Dawand Jones at right tackle after the former exited the game with a shoulder injury. Nsekhe left the game himself shortly after after sustaining a bicep injury and was placed on the team's practice squad injured list.