Rams' Ty Nsekhe: Early exit Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 8, 2023
at
7:46 pm ET
•
1 min read
Nsekhe injured his wrist during Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss at Seattle.
A.J. Acuri took over for Nsekhe at left tackle at the time of the latter's exit in the second half. With the
Rams eliminated from the postseason, Nsekhe now will turn his focus to rehabbing the injury.
