The Texans waived Gillespie (knee) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 24-year-old cleared waivers after being cut loose by Houston on Aug. 23 and was placed on the team's IR just one day later. Gillespie has since come to an injury settlement with the Texans, making him a free agent going into the 2023 season.