Johnson was reverted back to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, according to the NFL transactions page.

Johnson delivered a 53-yard receiving score on Sunday in the team's Week 4 loss to the Buccaneers. He received an opportunity given the injury to Mike Williams (hamstring), but will now head back to the practice squad. Johnson could receive another chance if Williams cannot give it a go in Week 5, or if any other injuries occur to thin the Chargers' receiving corps.