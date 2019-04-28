Tyron Johnson: Set to join Houston
The Texans are expected to sign Johnson as an undrafted free agent, John McLain of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Johnson, a five-star recriut out of high school, played just two full seasons for Oklahoma State, racking up 80 catches for 1,288 yards and 12 touchdowns in 26 games. He is on the smaller side (6-foot-1) and would have to compete with the likes of DeAndre Carter and Vyncint Smith for playing time, if he makes the roster.
