Booth exited Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers with an ankle injury, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Booth stayed down on the field for a few minutes after suffering the injury. He was later seen limping on the sideline after being assessed in the medical tent. It's unclear how severe the issue may be, but Booth has suffered numerous lower-body injuries before reaching the NFL, including a torn PCL, quad strains and hernia issues that required surgery to repair.