Booth (knee) has been participating in OTAs, Will Ragatz of Sports Illustrated reports.

Booth had an injury-plagued rookie season and struggled in coverage in his limited opportunities on the field. He registered 12 total tackles in just six games last season and was placed on injured reserve in November after having surgery on his meniscus. The 2021 second-round pick out of Clemson appears to have moved past his procedure and will now compete for an increased role in the Vikings' cornerback corps as he enters his second year in the NFL.