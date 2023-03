Booth (knee) is doing well in his recovery from knee surgery, and should be ready for training camp, head coach Kevin O'Connell said Thursday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Booth underwent surgery in November and is expected to be limited during OTAs. However, if he can be healthy by training camp, he should be able to begin the 2023 campaign on time. The 2022 second-round selection made six appearances last season for the Vikings, recording 12 tackles.