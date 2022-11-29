Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Booth (knee) will "more than likely" head to injured reserve after having undergone knee surgery, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

O'Connell said Booth's injury is "either going to be something that potentially ends his season" or a situation that could see him return "at some point in January." The rookie second-round pick began earning a role on defense starting Week 10, and he notched 12 total tackles in his last two games played. Starting with Sunday's game against the Jets, and as long as Booth remains out, Kris Boyd will likely handle an increased defensive role.