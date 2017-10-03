Play

Sendejo led the Vikings with 11 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

It's the second time this season Sendejo has reached double-digit tackles. The veteran safety will look to continue his strong start to the season as the Vikings hope to victimize Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in his first career NFL start in Week 5.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories