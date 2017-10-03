Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Leads team in tackles Sunday
Sendejo led the Vikings with 11 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to the Lions.
It's the second time this season Sendejo has reached double-digit tackles. The veteran safety will look to continue his strong start to the season as the Vikings hope to victimize Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in his first career NFL start in Week 5.
