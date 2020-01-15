Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Makes impact for Vikings
Sendejo, who recorded six tackles (two solo) and one interception over two seasons, finished the regular season with 17 tackles (13 solo), two defended passes and two interceptions across six games with the Vikings.
Sendejo also appeared in nine regular-season contests with the Eagles, during which he notched 28 tackles (23 solo), one sack, two defended passes and one interception. The 32-year-old played a key defensive role during the playoffs for Minnesota, filling in at nickel cornerback with both Mike Hughes (neck) and Mackensie Alexander (shoulder) on injured reserve. Sendejo is set to become an unrestricted free agent, though the team could opt to re-sign him.
More News
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Superb performance in comeback win•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Expected to start at safety•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Questionable Week 11•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Won't play Week 10•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Reunites with Minnesota•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty TE rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's plenty of potential at tight end, but not everyone will fulfill...
-
Dynasty WR rankings update
Heath Cummings says receivers approaching 30 should probably be passed over or traded away.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC South.
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's been a changing of the guard at running back, and there's another...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...