Sendejo, who recorded six tackles (two solo) and one interception over two seasons, finished the regular season with 17 tackles (13 solo), two defended passes and two interceptions across six games with the Vikings.

Sendejo also appeared in nine regular-season contests with the Eagles, during which he notched 28 tackles (23 solo), one sack, two defended passes and one interception. The 32-year-old played a key defensive role during the playoffs for Minnesota, filling in at nickel cornerback with both Mike Hughes (neck) and Mackensie Alexander (shoulder) on injured reserve. Sendejo is set to become an unrestricted free agent, though the team could opt to re-sign him.