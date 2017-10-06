Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: No practice Thursday
Sendejo did not participate in practice Thursday due to a shoulder injury and illness.
Sendejo was flying around the field Sunday against the Lions - leading the team with 11 tackles in the process - so his appearance on the injury report is a bit confusing. However, the Vikings may be exercising caution due to the safety's illness. Look for more updates over the next two days to give a clearer understanding of Sendejo's status for Monday's divisional showdown with the Bears.
